WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The group is believed to have beheaded US citizens James Foley, Steven Sotloff and Peter Kassig for propaganda videos.

"The notorious cell, dubbed 'The Beatles' and once headed by now-deceased SDGT Mohamed Emwazi (also known as Jihadi John), is responsible for holding captive and beheading approximately two dozen hostages, including several Westerners," the release stated.