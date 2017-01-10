Russian, Turkish Monitors in Syria Register 14 Truce Violations in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkey's representatives at the commission registered 13 violations of ceasefire during the same period (three in Hama, two in Aleppo, four in Damascus, one in Daraa, one in Idlib, and two in Homs provinces), the statement said.

"Within the last 24 hours, the Russian representatives at the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement have registered one violation in Latakia province," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a statement.

After Moscow-Ankara-Tehran negotiations on Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on December 29 that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in the country and on readiness to start peace talks.

A nationwide ceasefire in Syria was brokered by Russia and Turkey and later approved by the United Nations. The ceasefire deal in Syria has been in effect since December 30. The truce is expected to be followed by peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana later this month.