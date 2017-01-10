Iran's Oil Output Approaching 4Mln Barrels Per Day - NIOC

© AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi Iran to Discuss With Russian Partners New Oil, Gas Contracts Soon – Communications Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran has also signed agreements with five international companies on the development of the Azadegan oil field in the west of the country, Islamic Republic News Agency reported, citing Manouchehri.

Manouchehri made the announcement on the sidelines of his visit to the International Petro Energy Exhibition on Kish Island in Iran which began on Monday and will last until January 12.

Iran has been looking to attract international investors since the lifting of international sanctions in January last year.

On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, including the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany, signed the JCPOA, ensuring the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program in return for the gradual sanctions relief.

The agreement came into force on January 16, 2016, after the International Atomic Energy Agency submitted a report confirming the readiness of Iran's authorities to implement the program to reduce the country’s nuclear potential. Iran ramped up both oil production and investment in the sector after the deal.

