Ankara Authorities Ban Demonstrations for Month Over Security Concerns

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The authorities in the Turkish capital of Ankara have banned public gatherings for a month starting Tuesday, citing security concerns, after a controversial vote on the proposed presidential system.

"All gatherings and marches have been prohibited for one month due to security reasons," the press office of Ankara's mayor announced.

This comes a day after police dispersed a demonstration by Turkish opposition near the parliament in central Ankara against the government’s efforts to give more powers to the president.

Turkey has been a parliamentary republic since 1923. Earlier in the day, the national parliament voted to go ahead with debates on a bill that seeks to introduce an executive presidency amid accusations that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking absolute power.

