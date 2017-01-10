Turkish Police Murder Suspect Suicide Bomber in Country's Southeast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Turkish police killed Tuesday a would-be suicide bomber who tried to enter a police station in the city of Gaziantep in the country’s southeast, local media reported.

#Turkey #Gaziantep — Shooting erupted when a suicide bomber tried to enter the Gaziantep security HQ. Allegedly killed. 1 officer injured. — Terror Events (@TerrorEvents) 10 января 2017 г.

​According to the TRT World television channel, gunfire was heard outside the police station earlier in the day and ambulances were dispatched.