MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The school was completely destroyed, and some 15 other students were critically injured during the attack. The news agency also noted that the search for any remaining survivors had already begun.

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis.