Ankara Mayor Renames Karyagdi Street After Assassinated Russian Ambassador

© AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici Ankara Renames Art Center Hall After Assassinated Russian Ambassador Karlov

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The renaming was announced during Gokcek's visit to the Russian embassy, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported from the event.

"The Turkish people are experiencing deep pain over the callous murder. The terrorists aimed to disrupt Russian-Turkish relations, but they failed. In order to mark our respect for Russia and its ambassador, the Ankara municipality has decided to call the street where the Russian embassy is located after Andrey Karlov," the mayor told reporters.

Gokcek handed a commemorative diploma marking the renaming to Karlov's wife, Marina Karlova. Street name signs were replaced immediately afterward.

Karlov was shot dead by off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at the opening of an art gallery exhibition at the Cagdas Sanat Merkezi center in the heart of Ankara. The gunman was killed at the scene by the police.

On Tuesday, Ankara's central Cankaya municipality Mayor Alper Tasdelen renamed modern arts center exhibition hall, where Karlov was killed, after the diplomat.