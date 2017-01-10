Register
14:07 GMT +310 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US Air Force B-52 bomber

    US B-52 Bomber Carried Out Strike in Syria's Idlib, Killing Over 20 Civilians

    © AFP 2016/ Paul CROCK
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    779207

    A US B-52 bomber carried out an attack on January 3 in Syria's Idlib province without notifying Russia, killing over 20 civilians, the Russian General Staff said.

    "We remember how the US aviation carried out an attack near Deir ez-Zor on [Syrian] government forces after which Daesh units launched an offensive in September last year," Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said.

    "The latest example is a B-52 bomber's strike on January 3 without notifying Russia on Sarmada populated area in the Idlib province, which is located in the area where hostilities are halted. As a result, 20 civilians were killed," General Gerasimov said.

    The US-led international coalition against terrorism has failed to achieve significant results in Syria, instead rising number of civilian casualties and government forces, he said.

    "They have not achieved any significant results. Moreover, a significant number of casualties among civilians and [Syrian] government troops was registered," Gerasimov said.

    A soldier of the Syrian Arab Army is seen here in Aleppo
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Top-Five Events on the Battleground in Syria That Changed the Prospects of the War in 2016
    Last September, US-led coalition aircraft carried out four strikes against the Syrian army near the Deir ez-Zor airport, leaving 62 soldiers killed and some 100 wounded. The Pentagon said that the airstrike was a mistake and was intended to target Daesh militants, while a number of Syrian officials stated that the attack was intentional.

    On November 11, the Pentagon released a report which claimed that the US-led coalition's forces struck the Syrian army in Deir ez-Zor as a result of an "unintentional, regrettable error."

    The Pentagon also said that the US-led coalition's strikes on Syrian army positions would have continued if Russian military officials did not call their colleagues via a deconfliction channel. The deconfliction channel is part of a memorandum of understanding on safety of flights in Syria's airspace signed by the US Defense Department and Russian Ministry of Defense in October 2015.

    Related:

    Seven Civilians Injured in US-Led Coalition Airstrike Near Syria's Raqqa
    US-led Coalition's Bombing of Raqqa Leaves 20 Syrian Civilians Dead - Reports
    US-led Coalition Strike Kills Civilians in Daesh-Seized Clinic in Mosul - HRW
    Human Rights Commissioner: US-Led Coalition Endangers Civilians in Iraq’s Mosul
    Tags:
    civilian casualties, B-52, US-led coalition, Valery Gerasimov, Idlib, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      It will be on CNN and buddies that Russia did it! Obama crazier than a shithouse rat.
    • Reply
      peaceactivist2
      Where are the S-400? Hussein intended to poke on Russia Eyes to see if there would be a reaction that Would trigger WW3? But Russia feared of it so he stood idle by? Allowing innocent Syrians to suffered?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok