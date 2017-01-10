Register
03:52 GMT +310 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The flag of Israel

    IDF: 41 Soldiers Died in 2016, 15 Of Them Suspected Of Suicide

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 16 0 0

    The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has reported that 41 of its soldiers died while on duty in 2016. This included two reserve and 10 career soldiers.

    Official figures indicate that nine were killed in military accidents, seven died in civilian traffic accidents, 15 soldiers are suspected of having committed suicide, four were killed in action, and six died due to medical reasons. Additionally, some 43 soldiers were severely injured throughout the year. 

    A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Abdalrhman Ismail
    Over 2,600 Syrians Received Medical Aid in Israel Over 3 Years - IDF

    The Jerusalem Post quotes a senior officer in the IDF’s Manpower Directorate saying the army has "a plan to prevent accidents in the army, with education regarding road safety and accident prevention…The IDF attaches great importance to the prevention of injuries and death among its soldiers."

    There were fewer deaths than in the previous decade, particularly with training accidents and suicide.

    The official added that there were 15 suicides per year from 2014 to 2016, compared to the 20 recorded between 2008-2011. 

    Hamas militants hold weapons.
    © REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Israeli Servicemen, Palestinian Militants Exchange Fire Near Gaza Borders - IDF

    The officer noted, "There is a very broad suicide-prevention program, not only in the Personnel Directorate, it is shared by many in the military," and that "We have many partners in this area, including commanders who receive training to identify signs of distress, which aim to help them identify soldiers who may need intervention."

    Currently the Israeli army operates two centers for troops in crisis. The official said that centers run 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, and receive a high volume of calls.

    "In every case of suicide, the military police investigate, and a special committee headed by a colonel investigates to identify systemic problems which we treated, such as the transfer of responsibility for a soldier who passes between units or proper pastoral care." the officer explained.

    Israeli officials have not put forth an explanation for the number of suicides, though the same number of troops took their own lives in 2014. 

    Seven IDF soldiers have been killed in the first week of 2017. A recruit killed himself last week, and on Sunday morning Yossi Mizrachi was killed in a car accident en route to a surprise party in Tel Aviv. Maj. Hagai Ben Ari died last week as well, from injuries sustained during Operation Protective Edge, according to YnetNews.

    Four soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack Sunday when a Palestinian truck driver rammed his vehicle into a group of people near the Old Walled City of Jerusalem.

    Related:

    Did Obama Actually Help Israel at the UN?
    Israel May Bring Controversial Settlement Bill to Early Vote; PM Asks for Calm
    Palestinian Official Expects 'Difficult Period' Due to Trump's Pro-Israel Bias
    Palestine to Appeal to UNSC If Israel Fails to Implement Settlements Resolution
    US Sanctions on Russia Aimed at Challenging Trump on Palestine-Israel Settlement
    Tags:
    Suicide, deaths, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok