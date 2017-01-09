Ankara to Rename Street After Murdered Ambassador Karlov - Source

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The street in the Turkish capital where the Russian embassy is located will be named after Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov assassinated in Ankara on December 19, a source in the Russian embassy in Ankara told RIA Novosti on Monday.

"The decision to rename the street after Karlov was taken unanimously at the the meeting of Ankara municipal authorities. Ankara Mayor Melih Gokcek will arrive tomorrow at the embassy to officially announce it," the source said.

On December 20, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the plans of the Ankara authorities to rename the street after Karlov.

Karlov was shot dead by off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at the opening of an art gallery exhibition in the Turkish capital. The gunman was killed at the scene by the police.