How Saudi Arabia Became New Target of Daesh Terrorists

When the Iraqi army will fully liberate Mosul from terrorists, militants will flee to other parts of the Middle Eastern region in search of a new refuge. Many of them will come to Saudi Arabia with their arms and military experience, the expert said in an interview with Sputnik Arabic.

Two Daesh terrorists — Salim ben Yaslam al Sairi and Talal ben Samran al Saidi — were recently killed in the country's capital during a shootout with the police when they tried to escape.

"The Saudi security forces did a great job. Salim al Sairi was wanted for making suicide belts that had been used in many terrorist attacks. In addition, he worked together with the other killed terrorist al-Saidi in his house which was converted into a workshop for the production of belts and suicide bombs," Badr Al Din said.

Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi earlier said that he wanted the Gulf countries to be a part of the so called Islamic caliphate.

"Perhaps now he began to put his words into practice and ordered terrorists to become active in Saudi Arabia," the expert stated.

A potential threat to the country's security could arise when thousands of pilgrims come to the country to perform the Hajj and Umrah (minor pilgrimage associated with a visit to Mecca), the expert argued.

Saudi security forces do not possess information about all Daesh terrorists, so it could be difficult for them to identify potential danger among thousands of pilgrims entering the country.