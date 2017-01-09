Register
21:48 GMT +309 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Saudi Arabian city view with the 'Kingdom Tower', background, and 'Al-Faislia Tower' in Riyadh. (File)

    How Saudi Arabia Became New Target of Daesh Terrorists

    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    116921

    The Saudi Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on Saturday that the country's security forces eliminated two Daesh terrorists in the north of Riyadh. An expert on terrorism, Omar Badr al Din, tol Sputnik Arabic that Saudi Arabia is gradually becoming a new target of the terrorist organization.

    Daesh child fighters. (File)
    © Photo: Youtube/Channel 4 News
    Daesh Video Shows Toddlers Executing Prisoners on Carnival Ride
    When the Iraqi army will fully liberate Mosul from terrorists, militants will flee to other parts of the Middle Eastern region in search of a new refuge. Many of them will come to Saudi Arabia with their arms and military experience, the expert said in an interview with Sputnik Arabic.

    Two Daesh terrorists — Salim ben Yaslam al Sairi and Talal ben Samran al Saidi — were recently killed in the country's capital during a shootout with the police when they tried to escape.

    "The Saudi security forces did a great job. Salim al Sairi was wanted for making suicide belts that had been used in many terrorist attacks. In addition, he worked together with the other killed terrorist al-Saidi in his house which was converted into a workshop for the production of belts and suicide bombs," Badr Al Din said.

    Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi earlier said that he wanted the Gulf countries to be a part of the so called Islamic caliphate.

    "Perhaps now he began to put his words into practice and ordered terrorists to become active in Saudi Arabia," the expert stated.

    Iraqi Army soldiers celebrate as they hold a flag of the Islamic State group they captured during a military operation to regain control of a village outside Mosul, Iraq (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hadi Mizban
    Iraqi Army, US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Eliminate 45 Daesh Terrorists Near Mosul
    A potential threat to the country's security could arise when thousands of pilgrims come to the country to perform the Hajj and Umrah (minor pilgrimage associated with a visit to Mecca), the expert argued.

    Saudi security forces do not possess information about all Daesh terrorists, so it could be difficult for them to identify potential danger among thousands of pilgrims entering the country.

    Related:

    Turkish Forces Destroy 12 Daesh Targets in Northern Syria - General Staff
    Pentagon Confirms Daesh Leader Mahmud al-Isawi Killed in Syria
    Tags:
    terrorism, Daesh, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Every Little Bit Helps
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok