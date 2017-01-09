How Saudi Arabia Became New Target of Daesh Terrorists

Two Daesh terrorists — Salim ben Yaslam al Sairi and Talal ben Samran al Saidi — were recently killed in the country's capital during a shootout with the police when they tried to escape.
"The Saudi security forces did a great job. Salim al Sairi was wanted for making suicide belts that had been used in many terrorist attacks. In addition, he worked together with the other killed terrorist al-Saidi in his house which was converted into a workshop for the production of belts and suicide bombs," Badr Al Din said.
Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi earlier said that he wanted the Gulf countries to be a part of the so called Islamic caliphate.
"Perhaps now he began to put his words into practice and ordered terrorists to become active in Saudi Arabia," the expert stated.
Saudi security forces do not possess information about all Daesh terrorists, so it could be difficult for them to identify potential danger among thousands of pilgrims entering the country.
