Russian MoD Delivers Over 11 Tonnes of Relief Aid to Aleppo Residents

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Facilities, where the civilians could receive essentials, including hot meals, continue to operation across Aleppo.

"Within last 24 hours, eight humanitarian events have been held, in course of which citizens have received humanitarian aid: in the Sheikh Maqsood area of the Aleppo city – 1.5 tons; in the Suleiman Hitira School area of the Aleppo city – 1.3 tons; in the Hamdaniya 4 area in the Aleppo city – 2 tons; in the al-Ismailiya area in the Aleppo city – 500 kg; in the Salah al-Din area in the Aleppo city – 1.8 tons; in the Han al-Zaitun area (Suleimaniya) of the Aleppo city – 2 tons; in the Hai al-Fardus area in the Aleppo city – 900 kg; in the temporary accommodation facility in the Suleiman Hitira School in the Aleppo city – 1.3 tons," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian army's operation to liberate militants-controlled eastern Aleppo ended , however, several hotbeds of militants' resistance remained.

On December 22, last militants left eastern Aleppo, thus the Syrian army gained full control over the city. Syrian President Bashar Assad called the liberation of Aleppo a "watershed moment."