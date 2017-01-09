Total of 1,097 Settlements Join Syrian Ceasefire - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The negotiations on ceasefire agreements are underway with militia commanders in the Damascus province and with armed opposition groups in the provinces of Homs, Hama, Aleppo and Quneitra.

"Over the past 24 hours, two agreements were signed… on joining the regime of cessation of hostilities… by settlements in the province of Latakia. The number of settlements that have joined the reconciliation process has increased to 1,097," the center said in a daily bulletin.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council unanimously passed a resolution last Saturday supporting the effort.