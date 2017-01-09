Iranian Parliament Approves Bill Requiring Gov't to Boost Defense Capabilities

© AFP 2016/ ISNA/STR Iran Test Fires Upgraded Domestic Talash Air Defense System

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Fars News Agency, the new law requires the Iranian government to develop the country's missile production, air defense capabilities, electronic warfare and cyberdefense capabilities, as well as air and naval fleets.

The new law also reportedly includes provisions on boosting military capabilities of combat units.

