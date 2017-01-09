US-Led Coalition Against Daesh Conducts 15 Airstrikes Near Syria’s Raqqa

Local media reported the operation was conducted by US special forces who killed and captured a number of Daesh fighters.
"Near Ar Raqqah [Raqqa], 15 strikes engaged five ISIL [Daesh] tactical units; destroyed six oil refinement stills, three supply caches, two bridges, two artillery systems, a VBIED [vehicle borne improvised explosive device], a bulldozer, a UAV [drone], an IED [improvised explosive device], a dump truck, a pontoon bridge, a tank, and an armored vehicle; and damaged a supply route," the release stated on Monday.
Three additional airstrikes in Syria destroyed Daesh fighting positions, a repeater station and a tank near Al Shadaddi, Ayn Isa and Palmyra.
In Iraq, 11 coalition airstrikes near Bayji, Mosul, Rawah and Sinjar destroyed VBIEDs, buildings, mortars, a rocket propelled grenade launcher, supply routes, tunnels and Daesh fighting positions, the release said.
