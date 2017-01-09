US-Led Coalition Against Daesh Conducts 15 Airstrikes Near Syria’s Raqqa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The coalition conducted five airstrikes near Deir ez-Zor , where the task force earlier confirmed to Sputnik that it carried out an operation on Sunday.

Local media reported the operation was conducted by US special forces who killed and captured a number of Daesh fighters.

"Near Ar Raqqah [Raqqa], 15 strikes engaged five ISIL [Daesh] tactical units; destroyed six oil refinement stills, three supply caches, two bridges, two artillery systems, a VBIED [vehicle borne improvised explosive device], a bulldozer, a UAV [drone], an IED [improvised explosive device], a dump truck, a pontoon bridge, a tank, and an armored vehicle; and damaged a supply route," the release stated on Monday.

Three additional airstrikes in Syria destroyed Daesh fighting positions, a repeater station and a tank near Al Shadaddi, Ayn Isa and Palmyra.

In Iraq, 11 coalition airstrikes near Bayji, Mosul, Rawah and Sinjar destroyed VBIEDs, buildings, mortars, a rocket propelled grenade launcher, supply routes, tunnels and Daesh fighting positions, the release said.