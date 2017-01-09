Register
16:52 GMT +309 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Patriarch Kirill speaks at a meeting of the Russian Orthodox Church’s Bishops Council in downtown Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral

    Syrian Christians Invite Russian Patriarch to Visit Country

    © Sputnik/ Sergei Pyatakov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 6011

    Syrian Christians and scientists invited Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia to visit the Middle Eastern country, Chief Mufti of Moscow and Central Russia Albir Krganov said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Krganov visited Syria as part of a Muslim delegation in late December and early January at the invitation of the Syrian Ministry of Religious Endowments (waqf).

    "Syrian scientists and their waqf minister said they wished an invitation to visit Syria to be passed on to his holiness the Patriarch. Syrian Christians would be very happy if such a visit took place," Krganov told RIA Novosti.

    The Russian delegation, which also included the chief mufti of the Tatarstan republic Kamil Samigullin, had visited four Syrian universities as well as cities liberated from terrorists, he added, noting that methods of countering extremist teaching were discussed during the visit.

    Patriarch Kirill visits Paris
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Patriarch Kirill, French President Discussed Conflicts in Ukraine, Syria at Paris Meeting
    "We visited the town of Ma'loula, where they still speak the language of Jesus Christ [Aramaic], and there are ancient monasteries. We went to Tartus and Jableh. Our discussions touched upon issues of improving our relations and countering pseudo-religious extremist currents," Krganov said.

    The Russian Orthodox Church has so far not commented on the invitation. Patriarch Kirill visited Syria once before in 2011.

    Syria has gone through almost six years of civil war between the government, numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. Russia became involved in the conflict and its settlement after the Syrian government asked for military assistance in September 2015.

    Related:

    Christmas in Eastern Orthodox Church: Facts & Details
    Head of Russian Orthodox Church Congratulates Believers With Christmas Day
    Putin Attends Orthodox Christmas Service at Yuriev Monastery in Veliky Novgorod
    Tags:
    Christians, Orthodox Christian church, Patriarch Kirill, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    No Pants Subway Ride: People Strip Down to Participate in Pantless Flash Mob
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok