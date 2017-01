WASHINGTON, January 9 (Sputnik) — On Sunday, media reports suggested that US special forces had carried out an operation between Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa and had killed a number of Daesh militants while capturing others alive.

"An operation was conducted in that area," the task force stated.

Earlier it was reported that the special forces rescued at least one Western hostage. The area was reported to house a secret prison with multiple hostages.

Deir ez-Zor, a major Syrian eastern city, has been besieged by al-Nusra Front and Daesh terrorists since March 2014.