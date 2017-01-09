Register
15:21 GMT +309 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their national flags and gesture as they tour the streets in celebration of what they say is the Syrian army's victory against the rebels in Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2016

    'Martyr City': French MPs Did Not Expect to See 'Life Go on in Aleppo'

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    230150

    A group of French lawmakers, including Thierry Mariani from the Republicans (LR) party, his fellow LR member Nicolas Dhuicq and former member of the Democratic Movement party Jean Lassale, recently visited Syria.

    During their trip, the lawmakers visited Aleppo and had an opportunity to see the actual situation in the city recently liberated from terrorists.

    Citizens at a yard of the Umayyad Mosque of Aleppo destroyed following military actions. The Umayyad Mosque was the largest and the oldest mosque of Aleppo
    © Sputnik/ Timur Abdullaev
    French People Begin to Question Conventional Version of Aleppo Events - Lawmaker
    Aleppo, Syria's second largest city which used to be the country's economic capital, has been mired in the civil war since August 2012 with the western part of the city has been controlled by the Syrian Army while the eastern part was occupied by various Islamist and rebel groups, including al-Nusra Front.

    On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian Army's operation to liberate militant-controlled eastern Aleppo was completed, however, several hotbeds of militants' resistance remained. On December 22, the last militants left eastern Aleppo, thus the Syrian Army gained full control over the city.

    In an exclusive interview with Sputnik French, Mariani pointed out the difference between mainstream media coverage and the real situation on the ground in Aleppo.

    ​Mainstream media coverage on Aleppo gives the impression of a city lying in ruins and totally abandoned by its inhabitants. However, according to the lawmaker, what he saw in Aleppo is radically different.

    "It is well-known that some mainstream media outlets are biased. Before I arrived to Aleppo I expected to see a totally ruined city and a completely destroyed population. But what does the reality look like? Some 15 percent of the city is destroyed, 20 percent are seriously damaged, but 65 percent are completely unaffected," Mariani said.

    "When you come to Aleppo you can see that life goes on," he added.

    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais in Damascus, in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ SANA
    Assad Believes Majority of Islamists Return to Normal Lives - French MP
    The lawmaker also commented on civil casualties in Aleppo during the war. According to Mariani, before the war the population of Aleppo was 3.5 million and 35,000 were killed during the conflict.

    "I expected to see that the entire Aleppo population was destroyed. In fact, 35,000 dead is awful. The casualties should not be underestimated. But those numbers are far from what mainstream media describes as a 'total extermination,'" he underscored.

    Mariani noted that those making inaccurate comments and reports on Aleppo should visit the city to see the situation with their own eyes.

    "Aleppo is a martyr city. Now, it is liberated and needs to be rebuilt. I think that more journalists and politicians should visit Aleppo before telling things that do not correspond with reality," he pointed out.

    ​Mariani also said that during the visit to Aleppo he and his colleagues met a lot of Franco-Syrians and French-speaking people. According to the lawmaker, a lot of those people are discontent with France’s stance on the Syrian conflict.

    Residents in al-Midan neighborhood in Syria's Aleppo
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    French Lawmaker Says Aleppo Shrouded in Misinformation, Wants to Hear Residents' Stories
    "They told us the same thing: 'We can’t see France’s involvement here. It’s wrong.' Look at those countries that have changed their stance. By contrast, look at Russia that keeps its policy unchanged. The most important thing is to achieve peace. It doesn’t matter what we think about [Syrian President Bashar Assad]. If we want peace first we should find a compromise with him," Mariani said.

    "It is easy to stay in the 7th arrondissement of Paris [where the French National Assembly is situated], read liberal newspapers and then explain what the real situation is [in Syria]. Actually, the situation on the ground is different," he added.

    Mariani also said that he and his colleagues Nicolas Dhuicq and Jean Lassale met with President Assad in Damascus. The parties discussed chemical attacks allegations against the Syrian Army and Syrian government’s plans to reach peace and rebuild the country.

    Related:

    'The Next Aleppo': This is Where Daesh's Fate 'Will Be Decided'
    New Dawn: WATCH East Aleppo Residents Returning to Daily Life (VIDEO)
    Aleppo Liberation Lays Groundwork for Peace Process in Syria - Russian Military
    Assad to French MPs: Allegations of Syrian Gov't Chemical Weapons Use Ridiculous
    Tags:
    visit, military conflict, Bashar al-Assad, Thierry Mariani, Aleppo, Syria, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      anne00marie
      Where did the rebels get their chemical weapons from? In the original attack, back in 2012? Which the UN have stated was not from the Syrian Government. They also confirmed that the Syrian Government, in accordance with UN instructions, handed over all their chemical weapons. The only people with access to a chemical weapons factory, was the terrorists/rebels. So the conversation with the French politicians, discussing chemical weapons, would have been interesting.
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      The 35000 does that include terrorists and pro Assad forces? I assume it does as that figure is way to high don't forget only 1/3 of the city was occupied even considering mortar attacks into pro Government areas less than 5000 plus 12000 terrorists in greater Aleppo area plus 5000 government troops and militias is 23000 another 12000 in civilians highly unlikely maybe 1/2 that at a push more like 3-4000 is 27000 including fighters.

      That's what the media was jumping up and down about there precious head choppers.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    Coldest in Over 100 Years: Moscow Celebrates Christmas With a Shiver
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok