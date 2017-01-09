Register
09 January 2017
    Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk under rain in Khazer camp, Iraq December 14, 2016

    Mosul Operation Displaces Almost 138,000 People - IOM

    © REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
    Middle East
    0 16 0 0

    Some 138,000 people have been displaced by the Iraqi military operation against the Daesh terrorist group in the city of Mosul, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Monday.

    GENEVA (Sputnik) — A total of 137,880 people, or 22,980 families, have left their homes since the start of the operation on October 17, the IOM said.

    An Iraqi soldier stands atop an armoured vehicle
    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Iraqi Forces Reach Tigris River in Mosul as Anti-Daesh Operation Continues

    The figure includes almost 135,000 who have been displaced in the Nineveh province, of which Mosul is the capital, while a total of 43,728 having fled the city itself.

    In a previous report on Friday, which was released shortly after the Iraqi offensive resumed following a two-week pause, IOM figures stood at just over 133,000 displaced.

    Iraqi rapid response forces gather during a fight with Islamic State militants in Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, December 22, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Khalid al Mousily
    'The Next Aleppo': This is Where Daesh's Fate 'Will Be Decided'

    Some 70,000 people remain trapped in Daesh-held western district of Mosul, while three quarters of those displaced being sheltered in emergency sites operated by the government, the United Nations, the IOM and other humanitarian organizations, according to IOM.

    The operation to liberate Mosul, in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh, from Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, began on October 17, 2016. Iraqi troops have made advances in the eastern part of the city, but the right bank of the Tigris River remains under militant control. On Sunday, the Iraqi army reportedly reached the eastern bank of the river overlooking Daesh positions on the opposite side of the river.

    The operation began with 4,000 Peshmerga fighters and 30,000 Iraqi soldiers backed by the US-led coalition.

