Israeli Forces Arrest Five Alleged Hamas Members After Jerusalem Attack

On Sunday, a truck, coming reportedly from an Arab neighborhood, rammed into a group of soldiers getting off a bus in Jerusalem, killing four soldiers, and injuring 15 others. The truck driver was shot dead.
The police classified the incident as a terror attack after the footage of the incident showed that the driver had accelerated the truck to hit the people and had attempted to run over the group again.
