Israeli Forces Arrest Five Alleged Hamas Members After Jerusalem Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have said in a statement that three of the Hamas members were arrested in the Palestinian city of Jenin, while another two were arrested in al-Aroub refugee camp just south of Jerusalem, The Times of Israel newspaper reported. The five suspects have not been named, nor has their affiliation with the attack been confirmed.

On Sunday, a truck, coming reportedly from an Arab neighborhood, rammed into a group of soldiers getting off a bus in Jerusalem, killing four soldiers, and injuring 15 others. The truck driver was shot dead.

The police classified the incident as a terror attack after the footage of the incident showed that the driver had accelerated the truck to hit the people and had attempted to run over the group again.

