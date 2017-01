© AP Photo/ Thomas Hartwell Egypt's Tourism Industry Hopes for Resumption of Air Links With Russia in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian experts inspected security measures at Cairo International Airport's second terminal in a three-day visit late last month.

"Russian experts have returned from Cairo. A report is currently being prepared on the results of the inspection," a ministry spokesperson told RIA Novosti.

Russia suspended flights to and from Egypt after a St. Petersburg-bound Airbus A321 crashed in the Sinai Peninsula soon after taking off from Sharm El-Sheikh on October 31, 2015, killing all 224 people aboard.