Six Police Officers Killed in Attack on Checkpoint in Egypt

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The attackers detonated a car bomb at the checkpoint, according to the Egyptian newspaper El Fagr.

Egypt has been fighting a rise in terrorist attacks in northern Sinai since the army, led by President Abdel Fattah Sisi, overthrew then Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Police and security forces have been the target of deadly attacks by Islamists in the area.

In 2014, Sinai's indigenous militants pledged allegiance to Islamic State group, which is outlawed in many countries, including Russia and the United States. The self-proclaimed Wilayat Sinai has subsequently claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in the area.