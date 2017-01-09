US Offers Israel Help in Investigating Jerusalem Truck Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, Washington is ready to provide Israel assistance in the investigation.

"Such cowardly acts can never be justified, and we call on all to send a clear and unequivocal message that terrorism must never be tolerated," National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said Sunday in a statement.

© AFP 2016/ AHMAD GHARABLI Putin Expresses Condolences to Netanyahu Over Deadly Jerusalem Truck Attack

On Sunday, a truck, coming reportedly from an Arab neighborhood, rammed into a group of soldiers getting off a bus in Jerusalem. As a result of the ramming attack, at least four soldiers were killed and 15 others injured. The truck driver was shot dead.

The police classified the incident as a terror attack after the footage of the incident showed that the driver had accelerated the truck to hit the people and had attempted to run over the group again.

Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that all signs indicate that the driver was a supporter of Daesh jihadist group, banned in many countries, including Russia.

Israeli police said Sunday evening they identified the suspect behind the deadly truck ramming attack in Jerusalem as an Arab resident of the city.

