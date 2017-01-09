Israeli Police Identify Jerusalem Truck Attack Suspect

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, a truck rammed into a group of soldiers getting off a bus near a popular promenade in Jerusalem. The truck driver was shot dead. The police classified the incident as a terror attack.

The terrorist who murdered 4 soldiers & injured 13 others in truck attack is an Arab resident, Fadi Kunbar age 28 of Jabel Mukaber. — Micky Rosenfeld (@MickyRosenfeld) January 8, 2017

​"The terrorist who murdered 4 soldiers & injured 13 others in truck attack is an Arab resident, Fadi Kunbar age 28 of Jabel Mukaber," Israel Police Foreign Press Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld wrote on his official Twitter.

According to Israel Defense Forces, four Israeli soldiers, three of them cadets, were killed and at least 17 others were injured in the attack.

Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that all signs indicate that the driver was a supporter of Daesh jihadist group, banned in many countries, including Russia.

