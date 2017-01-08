MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Fars news agency, the ex-president died at the age of 82.
Rafsanjani headed the country from 1989 to 1997. He had been recently in charge of the Expediency Discernment Council, an administrative assembly under Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
An otherwise great leader who was unfortunately brainwashed by Western propaganda. The only way for Iran to confront a tyrannical, war-mongering west is to arm up with nukes and transport them to Cuba. There is no in-between, no peace.
