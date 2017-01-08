Register
    Member of UN investigation team taking samples of sands near a part of a missile that is likely to be one of the chemical rockets according to activists, in Damascus countryside of Ain Terma, Syria

    Assad to French MPs: Allegations of Syrian Gov't Chemical Weapons Use Ridiculous

    © AP Photo/ United media office of Arbeen
    Syrian President Bashar Assad rejected the accusations of chemical weapons usage by the Syrian government, a member of delegation of French lawmakers that had talks with the president told Sputnik.

    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais in Damascus, in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ SANA
    Assad Believes Majority of Islamists Return to Normal Lives - French MP
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian President Bashar Assad maintains that accusations of use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government are ridiculous, adding that such use runs contrary to interest of Damascus, a member of delegation of French lawmakers that had talks with the president told Sputnik.

    The UN mission to investigate the use of chemical substances for military purposes in Syria was formed on November 13. At the moment, experts have presented four reports on the results of the investigation of chemical attacks in Syria.

    "When asked about the use of chemical weapons, Assad replied that it was ridiculous to assume that he would be using gas against his people, as the Syrian government in the past had taken a decision to get rid of it with the UN help. He said that, politically, it is not of interest of the Syrian government to use it, because it could have radicalize more people against him," Nicolas Dhuicq said.

    Syria has been hit with rounds of Western sanctions for years on accusations that its government exercised violence against its own people. Last spring, the European Union extended until June 2017 curbs on Syria linked to investment, oil production and trade.

     

