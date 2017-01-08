Register
16:37 GMT +308 January 2017
    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais in Damascus, in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 20, 2016.

    Assad Believes Majority of Islamists Return to Normal Lives - French MP

    © REUTERS/ SANA
    117820

    Syrian President Bashar Assad thinks that majority of Islamists released from Syrian prisons get back to normal lives and choose to support the government, a French lawmaker told Sputnik following a meeting with Assad on Sunday.

    A Syrian government soldier rides a military vehicle near a mosque, after taking control of Aleppo's Al-Haidariya neighbourhood, Syria. (File)
    © REUTERS/ SANA
    Over 600 Militants Left East Aleppo, Most of Them Pardoned - Russian MoD
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, a group of French lawmakers met with Assad in Damascus during their visit to the Middle East country.

    "When asked about tortures, Assad he said the same that it is not of interest of the Syrian government to use it, because it could have radicalized more people against him. The contrary is happening now in Syria. He said that they try to deal and have an agreement, as a result, 60-70 percent of Islamists that had been jailed and then freed, went back to their families and chose to cooperate and to support the state," Nicolas Dhuicq said.

      cast235
      The BEST is to give good treatment and show them, Syria is good. And they change , many will.
      BUT DO NOT sleep on them. Barricade cities and create many checkpoints hardened inside. Or they will retake the city. Now they OFF because there is no one. Wait until the city is back with people .They will begin car bo9mbing and more. BEST to barricade. Place checkpoints. And INTEL to find caches of weapons explosives, and ID car bombs etc.
      To maintain peace. It maybe decades before all is normal again. As before. Hopefully, the barricades can be taken off, after 5 years. Specially IF they get no support from west.
      So to watch where caches are dropped and attack them on ground. IF they NOT Damascus approved, Russian, BLOW THEM UP.. If they carrying them to headquarters, better. ANd BEST IF headquarters are BLOWN.
