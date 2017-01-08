Unidentified Person Rams Truck Into Crowd in Jerusalem, Casualties Reported

The truck rammed into pedestrians getting off a bus in Jerusalem on Sunday afternoon. Israeli police believe it was a deliberate attack.

"It is a terrorist attack, a ramming attack," an Israeli police spokeswoman told the broadcaster.

Israel Radio reported that the driver of the truck was shot.

According to local media, the attack was supposedly carried out by an Arab person and targeted IDF soldiers.

Arab #terrorist truck attack, #Jerusalem. 3 IDF dead, 1 IDF critical, 6 serious, 15 light. Soldiers from officers course from Gedud Erez. pic.twitter.com/VOqU2T7k2M — Israel News Online (@IsraelNewsOrg) 8 января 2017 г.

The victims of this terror ramming attack are Israeli soldiers who were getting off a tour bus for a gathering at the tayelet — ERH Jerusalem (@ERHinJerusalem) 8 января 2017 г.

Ambulances have already arrived at the site.

