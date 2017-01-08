Unidentified Person Rams Truck Into Crowd in Jerusalem, Casualties Reported

The truck rammed into pedestrians getting off a bus in Jerusalem on Sunday afternoon. Israeli police believe it was a deliberate attack.
"It is a terrorist attack, a ramming attack," an Israeli police spokeswoman told the broadcaster.
3 ppl murdered #Terror attack #Jerusalem https://t.co/KtT7tJGa5f— Lev Israel (@LevIsraelLIVE) 8 января 2017 г.
Israel Radio reported that the driver of the truck was shot.
#BREAKING: 4 murdered, 10+ injured in a #Palestinian ramming attack using a truck in #Jerusalem; terrorist shot pic.twitter.com/Cu4SqEohO5— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) 8 января 2017 г.
According to local media, the attack was supposedly carried out by an Arab person and targeted IDF soldiers.
Arab #terrorist truck attack, #Jerusalem. 3 IDF dead, 1 IDF critical, 6 serious, 15 light. Soldiers from officers course from Gedud Erez. pic.twitter.com/VOqU2T7k2M— Israel News Online (@IsraelNewsOrg) 8 января 2017 г.
#BREAKING: #Palestinian Ramming attack in #Jerusalem using a Truck; atleast 15 injured. pic.twitter.com/gLKkAbU5e7— Aüd™ (@CodeAud) 8 января 2017 г.
The victims of this terror ramming attack are Israeli soldiers who were getting off a tour bus for a gathering at the tayelet— ERH Jerusalem (@ERHinJerusalem) 8 января 2017 г.
Ambulances have already arrived at the site.
Scene of the truck ramming in #Jerusalem courtesy of @Mdais pic.twitter.com/2SV9gY5AI4— Merav Savir (@Merav_Savir) 8 января 2017 г.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)