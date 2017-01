© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Saudi Arabian Interior Ministry Says 2 Terrorists Killed North of Riyadh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Saudi Press Agency, the militant was considered as the most dangerous terrorist charged with manufacturing suicide vests, processing of explosive materials and recruiting suicide bombers.

In summer 2016, Saudi Arabia was hit by a series of terror attacks. On July 4, an assailant set off an explosive device at the Prophet’s Mosque parking lot in Medina, targeting security forces on the second-to-last day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Four people, excluding the bomber, died in the attack. The deadly blast followed two explosions in the eastern Saudi city of Qatif, and came after a suicide attack in Jeddah.