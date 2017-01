© AFP 2016/ Abd Doumany Russia Registers 10 Ceasefire Violations in Syria - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The car bomb exploded at a crossroad in a village near the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Some of the victims are reportedly in critical condition. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The news comes amid a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, which was brokered by Russia and Turkey and approved by the United Nations. The ceasefire deal in Syria is in effect since December 30. The truce is expected to be followed by peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana later this month.