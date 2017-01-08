Car Bomb Hits Eastern Baghdad: 12 Killed, 50 Wounded

According to the Interior Ministry's Baghdad Operations, the mine studded car exploded in the Shiite Jamila district of the eastern city of al-Sadr.

#BREAKING

A car bomb exploded at the entrance of Jamila farmer market east #Baghdad. no details on number of causalities. #iraq pic.twitter.com/tAuKL9mX79 — Iraqi Day 🇮🇶 (@iraqi_day) January 8, 2017

​​No terror group claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.

Initial casualty toll: 6 killed, 10 injured in car bomb that hit a market on the border of Jamila & Sadr City in northeastern #Baghdad #Iraq — Chloe Lew (@ChloeSLew) January 8, 2017

