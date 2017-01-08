Turkey Says it Can Sell Companies, Strip Expats of Citizenship in Gulen Purge

On January 6, the government ordered more than 80 associations to be closed for "activities affecting the security of the state," Deutsche Welle reports.

© AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici Five Arrested in Turkey Over Russian Ambassador's Assassination – Reports

The government also announced that it had the right to sell companies seized from Gulen supporters and threatened to revoke the citizenship of Turks travelling abroad if they don't return to the country within three months.

Last week, the Turkish Parliament voted to extend the state of emergency in the country by another three months. The state of emergency was initially put into place after the July 15 coup attempt and was extended into January in October.

More than 6,000 lost their jobs in the new round of sackings, among them 2,687 police officers, 1,699 Justice Ministry officials, hundreds of Health Ministry workers and hundreds of academics, Turkey's Official Gazette reported. Since the coup attempt in July, more than 120,000 officials have been purged and 41,000 have been jailed, according to DW.

The outbreak of violence in Turkey has carried over into 2017, with dozens killed ringing in the new year at a popular club in Istanbul and another two killed days later in a car bomb explosion.