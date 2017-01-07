© AFP 2016/ George OURFALIAN New Dawn: WATCH East Aleppo Residents Returning to Daily Life (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The plan includes rehabilitation of utilities, industry, medical and educational institutions as well as strengthening of security, the state-run SANA news agency said.

The government set up a working group to monitor the implementation of the plan.

Syrian government troops declared on December 22 they had suppressed the last pockets of resistance in Aleppo and took full control of it after years of fierce fighting with militants.