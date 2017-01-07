DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that 60 people were killed and 50 injured in the blast in the opposition-controlled city, located in Aleppo Province, near the border with Turkey.
Video purported to be the aftermath of the #Azaz attack. Several sources reporting death toll has now risen #Syria pic.twitter.com/OAQjkgjABB— Sophie McNeill (@Sophiemcneill) 7 января 2017 г.
The death toll remains unchanged, the sources said.
A car loaded with explosives exploded in the city center located close to the headquarters of the armed opposition group Ahrar al-Sham.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
#Aleppo: A huge truck bomb has killed 60+ people in #Azaz. Many more were wounded. pic.twitter.com/WLt7sniouy— WorldOnAlert (@worldonalert) 7 января 2017 г.
On December 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ahrar al-Sham was among the opposition groups, that agreed to join the Syrian nationwide ceasefire between the Syrian government and opposition factions on December 30.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Has Assad troopes ever known to carry such mad mission? Maybe not. Has the terrorists been known to carry such madness acts? Yes, absolutely. Why then on own people? By accident. The target is some place else in Assad's control area, but the terrorist accidentally sit on the wiring and it goes off!
