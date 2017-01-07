Register
17:51 GMT +307 January 2017
    A still image taken from a video obtained by Reuters shows people and a bulldozer moving debris after a fuel truck exploded in the centre of rebel-held Azaz, near Syria's border with Turkey, January 7, 2017.

    Number of Injured in Aleppo Province Blast Exceeds 100 Sources

    The number of those injured as a result of the explosion in the northern Syrian city of Azaz has exceeded 100, sources told Sputnik Saturday.

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that 60 people were killed and 50 injured in the blast in the opposition-controlled city, located in Aleppo Province, near the border with Turkey.

    ​The death toll remains unchanged, the sources said.

    A car loaded with explosives exploded in the city center located close to the headquarters of the armed opposition group Ahrar al-Sham.

    No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

    ​On December 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ahrar al-Sham was among the opposition groups, that agreed to join the Syrian nationwide ceasefire between the Syrian government and opposition factions on December 30.

      peaceactivist2
      Has Assad troopes ever known to carry such mad mission? Maybe not. Has the terrorists been known to carry such madness acts? Yes, absolutely. Why then on own people? By accident. The target is some place else in Assad's control area, but the terrorist accidentally sit on the wiring and it goes off!
