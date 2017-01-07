DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that 60 people were killed and 50 injured in the blast in the opposition-controlled city, located in Aleppo Province, near the border with Turkey.

Video purported to be the aftermath of the #Azaz attack. Several sources reporting death toll has now risen #Syria pic.twitter.com/OAQjkgjABB — Sophie McNeill (@Sophiemcneill) 7 января 2017 г.

​The death toll remains unchanged, the sources said.

A car loaded with explosives exploded in the city center located close to the headquarters of the armed opposition group Ahrar al-Sham.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

​On December 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ahrar al-Sham was among the opposition groups, that agreed to join the Syrian nationwide ceasefire between the Syrian government and opposition factions on December 30.