Headquarters of Chechen Daesh Terrorists Seized in Mosul - Iraqi Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Jawdat added that the Daesh headquarters were located in the south-eastern part of the city.

"Maps of IS [Daesh] attacks which were earlier carried out in various Mosul districts were found at the headquarters. Federal police discovered explosive belts and weapons," Federal Police commander Lieutenant General Raed Shakir Jawdat said.

​Mosul operation commander Abdul Amir Rashid Jarallah said that the police also seized control over the nearby hospital and the area of the Al-Ghufran Mosque.

The Mosul operation aimed to liberate the city from Daesh forces started in October 2016. The operation is jointly conducted by Iraqi military forces, Iraqi Kurds and the United States-led coalition. The eastern part of the city has been recaptured from terrorists so far.

Daesh took control over the city in 2014.