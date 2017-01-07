Explosion in Azaz in Syria's Aleppo Province Leaves at Least 25 Dead - Reports

Car bomb hit the city of #Azaz in the north countryside of #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/qLW2Ksd6Js— Ahmad Alkhatib (@AhmadAlkhtiib) January 7, 2017
Azaz is located in northern Syria near the Turkish border. The TV channel reported that a car bomb exploded.
#News
Car bombs in regime-held #Jableh (left pix) & opposition-held #Azaz (right pix) kill & injure dozens.#Syria
The news comes amid a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, which was brokered by Russia and Turkey and approved by the United Nations. The ceasefire deal in Syria is in effect since December 30. The truce is expected to be followed by peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana later this month.
Terrorists just don't get it.

You'd need to kill those who finance them. Those who train and arm them.

More sorrow for Syria-- My God, how vile and inhuman these monsters are-- So clear these insane morons are using their terrorist gangs to try and get that full out war they're now so desperate for.

Agreed that's the USA , Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states with the help of Israel !

The moment those who feed them are cut off-- they're less than sixpence...

Champion reply-- They should be exposed to high heaven for it too! Diplomacy be damned!!

This evil cabal wants to keep Syria and anyone who doesn't obey them in the same state as Iraq.
Gloves off. Kill their entire families, their entire gene pool.
God help us all, that Trump attends to Syria as a top priority-- so that the US along with Russia and the SAA, hit these bstds with the full Monty and finally rid Syria of the current US menages' pestilent darlings--- the scourge of humanity!
