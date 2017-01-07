Explosion in Azaz in Syria's Aleppo Province Leaves at Least 25 Dead - Reports

Car bomb hit the city of #Azaz in the north countryside of #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/qLW2Ksd6Js — Ahmad Alkhatib (@AhmadAlkhtiib) January 7, 2017

Azaz is located in northern Syria near the Turkish border. The TV channel reported that a car bomb exploded.

The news comes amid a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, which was brokered by Russia and Turkey and approved by the United Nations. The ceasefire deal in Syria is in effect since December 30. The truce is expected to be followed by peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana later this month.