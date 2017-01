© AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel Turkey Questions Use of Airbase by US, Others Not Backing Anti-Daesh Effort

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The new embassy will stretch nine acres in an emerging commercial sector in the capital city of Ankara, the release noted, and it will be located three miles from the old embassy.

The new complex includes a chancery, a Marine security guard residence, facilities for the community and associated support facilities, the release noted.

The architect for the embassy is Ennead Architects from the US state of New York.

The new embassy is expected to be finished by June 2020, the release added.

