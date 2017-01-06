French People Begin to Question Conventional Version of Aleppo Events - Lawmaker

Three French lawmakers are currently on a visit to Syria and planning to spend the Orthodox Christmas weekend with Syrian Christians in Aleppo.
"The French understand that the version [of events in Aleppo]] that they have been given for years is not true to reality. So I think we can influence the public opinion positively," Dhuicq, a member of the French legislative defense committee, said.
A nationwide ceasefire came into effect in Syria at the end of December, with Russia and Turkey agreeing to be its guarantors. Radial groups – Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh), the Nusra Front (JFS) and the Kurdish popular protection units (YPG) – are not part of the deal.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including the Islamic State, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
