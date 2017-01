© AFP 2016/ OZAN KOSE Russia, Turkey Promise to Facilitate Humanitarian Aid to Civilians in Syria - Egeland

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia delivered around 1.3 tonnes of relief aid to the northern Syrian city of Aleppo and Latakia in Syria's west in the past 24 hours, Russian military said Friday.

"Within last 24 hours, three humanitarian events have been held. In course of the events, civilians have received about 1.3 tons of humanitarian aid," Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

Food and clothes, first-necessity items as well as gifts for children were delivered to the al-Hamadaniya neighborhood and to a Catholic church in the al-Azizia area in Aleppo. Relief aid and presents for kids were also brought to a secondary school in the Daatur area of Latakia.