Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations in Syria - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has registered 15 ceasefire violations in Syria in the past 24 hours, the Russian reconciliation center said Friday.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the Unified Agreement registered 15 violations in the past day, including six in Hama, six in Damascus, two in Aleppo, one in Latakia provinces," the center said.

The Russian-Turkish ceasefire pact in Syria is in effect since December 30.

Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation Ten Armed Group Leaders Join Syrian Ceasefire, Total at 104 Groups

Turkey has registered 21 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, according to the Russian reconciliation center.

"The Turkish part of the representation registered 21 violations: nine in Aleppo, six in Damascus, four in Idlib, one in Homs, one in Daraa provinces," the center said in a daily bulletin on its website.

It noted that investigations are undergoing in relation to the recorded violations and measures are taken to "avoid the recurrence of similar events."

The Russian-Turkish ceasefire pact in Syria is in effect since midnight December 30.