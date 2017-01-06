Kazakhstan Delivers 500 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid Cargo to Syria

"On January 6, 2017, Kazakhstan delivered about 500 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Syrian people in the form of food products, including flour, canned meat, rice, pasta and tea," the ministry said in a statement.
The humanitarian aid was delivered to the port of Tartus with assistance from Russia, the ministry specified.
The ministry noted that this was not the first aid rendered by Kazakhstan to the Syrian people.
Syrians are facing the largest humanitarian crisis as a civil war has been raging in the country since 2011, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives. A nationwide ceasefire came into effect in Syria last Thursday, with Russia and Turkey agreeing to be its guarantors. Radial groups including the Islamic State (IS), the Nusra Front (JFS) and the Kurdish popular protection units (YPG) are not part of the deal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete i guess the connection between Kazakhstan and Syria is Islam. regardless, i am sure President Assad appreciates the help and will always remember Kazakhstan's contributions.
American Socialist