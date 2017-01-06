Register
17:36 GMT +306 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Kazakhstan has delivered humanitarian aid to Tartus Port on the Mediterranean coast of Syria

    Kazakhstan Delivers 500 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid Cargo to Syria

    © Photo: Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    14851

    Kazakhstan delivered about 500 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Syrian people in the form of food products, including flour, canned meat, rice, pasta and tea, according to the country's Foreign Ministry.

    A UNHCR worker stands as workers carry humanitarian aid to a Syrian-bound truck at a UN transhipment hub at Cilvegozu in Reyhanli near the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay on November 28, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ OZAN KOSE
    Russia, Turkey Promise to Facilitate Humanitarian Aid to Civilians in Syria - Egeland
    ASTANA (Sputnik) — Kazakhstan has delivered humanitarian aid to Tartus Port on the Mediterranean coast of Syria in the form of food supplies, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

    "On January 6, 2017, Kazakhstan delivered about 500 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Syrian people in the form of food products, including flour, canned meat, rice, pasta and tea," the ministry said in a statement.

    The humanitarian aid was delivered to the port of Tartus with assistance from Russia, the ministry specified.

    The ministry noted that this was not the first aid rendered by Kazakhstan to the Syrian people.

    Russian EMERCOM plane with humanitarian aid for the people of Syria arrives to Latakia Airport in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Provinces of Aleppo, Homs
    In 2012, about $400,000 were allocated by the country through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to the governments of Jordan and Lebanon to provide assistance to Syrians residing in refugee camps. In October 2015, a memorandum on Kazakhstan providing 300,000 euros to Syrian refugees for the supply of medicine, food and construction materials to Syrian refugees, amassed at the Turkish-Syrian border, was signed in Astana.

    Syrians are facing the largest humanitarian crisis as a civil war has been raging in the country since 2011, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives. A nationwide ceasefire came into effect in Syria last Thursday, with Russia and Turkey agreeing to be its guarantors. Radial groups including the Islamic State (IS), the Nusra Front (JFS) and the Kurdish popular protection units (YPG) are not part of the deal.

    Related:

    Russia, Turkey Promise to Facilitate Humanitarian Aid to Civilians in Syria
    Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Provinces of Aleppo, Homs
    Syrian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Ceasefire, Humanitarian Aid to Syria
    Syrian Children Receive Aid Prepared by Russian Humanitarian Activist Dr. Liza
    Tags:
    humanitarian aid, Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Tartus, Syria, Kazakhstan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      American Socialist
      i guess the connection between Kazakhstan and Syria is Islam. regardless, i am sure President Assad appreciates the help and will always remember Kazakhstan's contributions.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The World Bathed in Backlight
    The World Bathed in Backlight
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok