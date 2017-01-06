Register
17:35 GMT +306 January 2017
    Pilots onboard of the US Marine fighter jet aircrafthave flown missions into both Iraq and Syria, part of the over 6,800 airstrikes carried out since August 2014.

    US-Led Coalition Conducts 17 Strikes Against Daesh Near Raqqa

    © AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic
    Middle East
    0 9111

    The US-led air forces launched 29 airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, including 17 strikes near Raqqa, against the Daesh targets, according to Operation Inherent Resolve.

    Nazzareno Antonio Tassone (Canada) & Ryan Lock (UK) lost their lives while fighting against daesh in Raqqa, Syria
    © Photo: Democratic Union Party - PYD facebook
    Canadian Man Killed Fighting Daesh Alongside Syrian Kurds in Raqqa
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition against the Islamic State, also known as the Daesh, conducted 29 airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, including 17 near the group’s de facto capital of Raqqa in Syria, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

    "Near Ar Raqqah, 17 strikes engaged 11 ISIL [Daesh] tactical units; destroyed ten fighting positions, five oil pump jacks, four oil refinement stills, two oil tanker trucks, an oil storage tank, a tunnel system, a VBIED [vehicle borne improvised explosive device] storage facility and a vehicle," the release stated on Friday.

    Six additional strikes near Deir ez-Zor in Syria destroyed five oil and gas refinement buildings and a refinement still.

    In Iraq, the coalition carried out three airstrikes near the city of Mosul that destroyed Daesh-held buildings, supply caches, mortar systems, a vehicle borne improvised explosive device and damaged 24 supply routes.

    French President Francois Hollande speaks to journalists at the Prefectoral Palace the day after the Bastille Day truck attack, in Nice, France, July 15, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    Liberation of Syrian Raqqa to Be Next Step After Iraqi Mosul Freed - Hollande
    Near Al Huwayjah and Haditha, three airstrikes engaged two tactical units and destroyed a building, vehicle and an artillery system, the release said.

    The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

    Since October, local Iraqi forces backed by the US-led coalition have been fighting to recapture Mosul from the Daesh. An operation to retake Raqqa was launched in December.

    The Daesh is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.

