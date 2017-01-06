Syrian Chief of General Staff Lauds Russian Air Backing in Latest Victories

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Aerospace Forces' support played a key role in the latest Syrian government forces' battlefield victories, the chief of the Syrian Army General Staff said Friday.

"The support provided by the Russian Aerospace Forces played a major role in these victories, paving the way for a ceasefire agreement and creating the appropriate conditions to launch the Syrian crisis political settlement process," Lt. Gen. Ali Abdullah Ayyoub said via videoconference.

The Syrian general pledged to build on this success to defeat the remaining militant forces and thanked the Russian military on behalf of President Bashar Assad and the people of Syria for their support in fighting terrorism.

"The Syrian people hope to strengthen ties with Russia across all spheres, including military cooperation that should continue between the two countries even after terrorists are defeated," Lt. Gen. Ayyoub said.

Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, announced earlier on Friday the start of a military phaseout from Syria, with the Admiral Kuznetsov carrier group being the first to withdraw.