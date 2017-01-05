Kerry: US Hopes Meeting in Astana to Be Step Forward in Syria Negotiations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States supports an upcoming meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan on settling the Syrian conflict and hopes that the talks will bring the parties to the conflict closer to the negotiations in Geneva, US Secretary of State John Kerry said in a press conference on Thursday.

"We are encouraging the meeting in Astana," Kerry stated. "We hope that could produce a step forward… The same objective remains, which is to get to Geneva, where the real meet of the talks is going to take place. I don't think anybody at this point has an expectation, there is going to be some major step forward in Astana, if that takes place."

