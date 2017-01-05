Syria's Assad Discusses Fight Against Terrorism With Iraqi Prime Minister's Aide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian President Bashar Assad met Faleh Fayad, the national security adviser of the Iraqi prime minister, to discuss the fight against terrorism and developments in Iraq's Mosul and Syria's Aleppo, Syrian media reported Thursday.

Fayad read out the prime minister's message, which stressed the importance of the coordination between Syria and Iraq in the fight against terrorism, Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

The Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist group, banned in Russia and many other countries, has been able to seize large territories in Syria and Iraq, however, later it has seen its power dwindle.

The operation to liberate the city of Mosul, in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh, from the Daesh began on October 17, 2016. Iraqi troops managed to advance in the eastern part of the city, but the western part — on the right bank of the Tigris River — is under militant control.