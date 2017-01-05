Register
    Citizens at a yard of the Umayyad Mosque of Aleppo destroyed following military actions. The Umayyad Mosque was the largest and the oldest mosque of Aleppo

    Russian Monitors in Syria Register 15 Ceasefire Violations in Past 24 Hours

    © Sputnik/ Timur Abdullaev
    Middle East
    Russian representatives at the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement have registered 15 truce violations in Syria, according to the statement of the the Russian Defense Ministry.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian monitors in the Syria ceasefire commission registered 15 truce violations across four provinces in Syria in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

    "Within the last 24 hours, the Russian representatives at the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement have registered 15 violations in Hama (5), Aleppo (2), Latakia (3), and Damascus (5) provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a statement.

    A general view shows people walking near the Barada river in the Syrian capital Damascus on January 3, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Total of 1,091 Settlements Join Syrian Ceasefire - Reconciliation Center
    According to the statement, Turkey's representatives at the commission registered 13 violations of ceasefire during the same period (one in Latakia, four in Hama, three in Damascus, one in Daraa, one in Latakia, one in Aleppo, and three in Idlib provinces).

    "Overall, the process of reconciliation in the Syrian Arab Republic is taking place without disruption, in accordance with the reached agreements," the center said.

    Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force last Thursday, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution last Saturday supporting the effort.

