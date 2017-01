MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least two people, a police worker and a court employee, were killed in a car bomb explosion near a courthouse in Turkish city of Izmir, local media reported.

Two Suspected Attackers Killed, Turkish Police Hunt 3rd Assailant After Izmir Blast

Turkey has introduced temporary ban on the coverage of the blast in the media, according to Anadolu news agency.

Earlier, other media reported that three people were injured in the blast and two terrorists who organized it were killed by Turkish police.