De Mistura Expects Russia, Turkey to Ensure Success of Syria Truce, Astana Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — De Mistura also said that the United Nations is planning to send a representative to attend the Astana talks on January 23 and to use any positive results of these talks to ensure the progress in Syrian reconciliation during the Geneva talks in February.

In late December, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a Russian-Turkish resolution on a ceasefire regime in Syria , as well as on holding political talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups in Astana, Kazakhstan in January 2017. A day earlier, a nationwide ceasefire between Syrian government troops and several opposition factions came into force. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal that paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

