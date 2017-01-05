De Mistura Expects Russia, Turkey to Ensure Success of Syria Truce, Astana Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — De Mistura also said that the United Nations is planning to send a representative to attend the Astana talks on January 23 and to use any positive results of these talks to ensure the progress in Syrian reconciliation during the Geneva talks in February.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The UN is still suggesting that Assad is part of the problem and reason for violence. It's quite obvious that Obama and Brussels and their wicked coalition continue to commit acts of terror in Syria.
jas