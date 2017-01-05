Tehran Slams Turkish FM's 'Irresponsible' Remarks on Syria Ceasefire Violations

TEHRAN (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Cavusoglu said that violations of the ceasefire accords by the Syrian government forces, their allies from the Shiite Hezbollah movement and other groups were registered in Syria.

"Irresponsible statements by Turkey may complicate the situation in Syria and impact political settlement. We expect that Turkey will remain a party to the agreement [on ceasefire] and will not take a position that contradicts the real state of affairs," Bahram Qasemi said at a press briefing.

Qasemi noted that armed opposition groups persistently violated the truce.

A nationwide ceasefire came into effect in Syria last Thursday, with Russia and Turkey agreeing to be its guarantors. Terrorist groups Daesh and al-Nusra Front, as well as the Kurdish Popular Protection Units (YPG) – are not part of the deal.

