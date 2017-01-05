Istanbul Nightclub Gunman Identified as Uyghur

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The man who shot 39 people dead at an Istanbul nightclub in the small hours of the new year probably belonged to a Turkic ethnic group called the Uyghurs, a Turkish deputy prime minister claimed Thursday.
"The terrorist is probably an Uyghur," Veysi Kaynak told the A Haber television channel, as cited by the Yeni Safak news website.
The Reina nightclub was attacked during New Year celebrations by a man carrying a Kalashnikov assault rifle. At least 20 foreigners were among those killed, almost 70 were injured. The Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, claimed responsibility for the attack.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)